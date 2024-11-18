Tanzania building collapse kills at least 13 people

<p>Dar es Salaam: At least 13 people died when a building collapsed in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam and more than 80 people have been rescued, the country's president said on Sunday.</p><p>The four-storey building in eastern Dar es Salaam's Kariakoo market came down on Saturday around 9 am (0600 GMT).</p><p>In an address, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said more than 80 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals. Twenty-six of them were still hospitalised, she said.</p><p>She said the government would cover treatment costs and help with burial arrangements.</p><p>Building collapses occur in some African cities due to weak construction standards or lax enforcement.</p>