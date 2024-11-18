Home
Tanzania building collapse kills at least 13 people

In an address, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said more than 80 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals. Twenty-six of them were still hospitalised, she said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 23:39 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 23:39 IST
