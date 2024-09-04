Home
Teenager shot at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say

Police said that the shooting occurred early on Wednesday morning at a school in southern Stockholm.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 09:24 IST

Stockholm: Swedish police said on Wednesday a teenager had been shot in an attempted murder at a school in Stockholm but that a suspect had been apprehended and the situation was under control.

The shooting occurred early on Wednesday morning at a school in southern Stockholm, police said.

"One person has been shot and taken to hospital for treatment. The person was awake and talkative when we got there," a police spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the school was not considered an active crime scene.

"We are not looking for any additional perpetrators. We judge that we have the situation under control at the school," the spokesperson said, but declined to make further comments.

