Tens killed, wounded in Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza's Beit Lahiya, medics say

<p>Cairo: Tens of Palestinians were killed or injured in an Israeli strike on a multi-storey residential building in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya on Sunday, medics told Reuters.</p><p>There was no immediate figure of how many people were killed. The Palestinian Civil Emergency said around 70 people have lived in the property.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from Israel.</p>.Israeli strike kills 10 at Gaza school sheltering displaced families. <p>The Israeli army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya and the nearby towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, last month in what it said was a campaign to fight Hamas militants waging attacks and prevent them from regrouping.</p><p>It said it has for killed hundreds of militants in those three areas, which residents said Israeli forces had isolated from Gaza City.</p><p>Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli air strike killed at least 10 people in the Bureij camp in central Gaza Strip, when a missile hit a house, medics said.</p><p>The Gaza health ministry said 43,799 people have been confirmed dead since Oct 7, 2023. Hamas militants killed around 1,200 Israelis that day, and still hold dozens of some 250 hostages they took back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.</p>