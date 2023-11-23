Terrible choices and deep distrust: The path to the hostage deal

The Israelis insisted that the first release include all women and children and demanded proof of life or identifying information. Hamas responded by saying it could guarantee that 50 hostages would be liberated in the first phase but refused to produce a list or even the criteria it was using to determine who would be released. On November 9, Burns met in Doha, the Qatari capital, with Sheikh Tamim and Barnea to go through the texts of the emerging arrangement.