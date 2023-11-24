Terry Gou withdraws from Taiwan president race, bringing relief to Foxconn

Gou, who only got the go-ahead from the election commission last week after collecting enough valid signatures to run as an independent, said in a statement he was "withdrawing his body but not his spirit".

"Stop, Reset, Restart," he added, using English.

He did not specify what he would do next in the presidential campaign or who he might back - Hou Yu-ih from Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), or former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the much smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP).

"Must win! All right? Complete the change of power and change Taiwan," Gou said.

Ko offered his thanks to Gou in a comment on Gou's Facebook page.

"We will definitely win!" Ko added.

Despite a massive advertising campaign, which saw his face plastered across Taiwan, Gou consistently polled far behind his rivals.

Although Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and resigned as a board member in early September, he remained the company's largest shareholder.