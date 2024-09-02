Thai transperson cons Japanese men out of over $800K as revenge after being dumped by boyfriend

To take revenge on her Japanese ex-boyfriend, a Thai transgender woman scammed about 73 Japanese men out of 30 million baht for more than 13 years.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, a Japanese man (36), claimed that he had met a transgender woman named Amy during his visit to Thailand.

Reportedly, he alleged that he was conned out of 15 million baht when he met Amy who claimed to be a Hong Kong tourist and had lost her passport and purse.

According to the man's claims, the woman borrowed money from him to book a hotel and soon after they both got involved in a sexual relationship after exchanging contact details.

Amy borrowed money for medical and insurance expenses but never returned the amount and also tricked him into buying gold for her, which she exchanged for money before disappearing.

According to SCMP, the Thai woman named Uthai Nantakhan (49) was arrested in Bangkok, after which she confessed that she used to pretend being a tourist from Taiwan or Hong Kong to manipulate men to gain sympathy.