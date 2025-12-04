Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thailand afternoon alcohol ban: Why was it there in the first place?

The ban dates back to 1972, when Thailand barred alcohol sales between 2 pm and 5 pm.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 06:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 06:50 IST
World newsTourismThailandTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us