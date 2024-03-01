Thailand plans to legalise surrogacy for foreign couples

Bangkok: Thailand is amending a law to allow foreign couples to seek surrogacy services in the country, a senior health official said on Friday.

In 2015, Thailand introduced tough regulations to control surrogacy and banned the process for foreign couples after several high profile scandals that led to a crackdown on the country's unregulated "wombs for hire" industry.

"We will amend the law that will allow foreign couples to receive surrogacy service here based on regulations," Arkhom Praditsuwan, deputy director-general of Health Service Support Department, told Reuters.