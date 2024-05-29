Thief enjoys cake and booze before walking out of a UK pub, probe under way

A UK-based restaurant/pub recently shared a video on Facebook showing a thief walking inside the pub as he stops by to have a piece of a cake while he is seen trying to open a liquor bottle. The Inn At Belfairs posted the video and urged netizens to help in tracing the whereabouts of the perpetrator who walked out of the pub after he opened the bottle.
"DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN ? 🚨🚨 SHARE SHARE SHARE Lets pull together and get social media finding this man. Video released of him stealing the first till drawer," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post with the video attached.
The post further said: "This pathetic excuse of a human broke into our restaurant last night at 2.13am and was backwards and forwards taking bits out the restaurant," while adding the contact details of the pub that reads: "Anyone with any information please contact us on 01702 470000 or email theinnatbelfairs@gmail.com."
Pub owner Greg Weller told BBC that the man also helped himself to "couscous, a prawn and beetroot sauce" before removing the till from the bar. "As owners, it’s disheartening when you’ve worked so hard to have someone come along and think this is OK," Weller added.
A case has been registered by the pub and Essex Police said it was investigating the burglary.
Netizens were prompt to react on the incident. "Surely somebody knows him? I cannot help but think he looks familiar. I'm sorry it happened to your place," wrote one on the Facebook post.
"I’m around this area every day, lads delivering, as you know. I will keep my eyes open! He’s got to be local! Sorry to hear about this," commented another user
A third user wrote, "This is an absolutely appalling act."
The police officials probing the burglary have meanwhile requested netizens and people in the area where the pub is, to step forward and help with details of the thief, if they find any.
Published 29 May 2024, 10:25 IST