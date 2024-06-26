Third INDUS-X Summit to be held in September

Washington: The third edition of the INDUS-X Investor Summit will be held in the Silicon Valley in September, the Pentagon has said.

On June 21 last year, the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Indian Ministry of Defence launched the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to Washington DC.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told a news conference here on Tuesday, "INDUS-X is one of the ways the DoD (Department of Defense) continues to help advance the initiative on critical and emerging technology between our two countries."

"Together with the Indian Ministry of Defense, we're facilitating dynamic partnerships among defense technology companies, investors, and researchers. We've already convened two INDUS-X summits, one here in Washington and another in New Delhi," Ryder said.