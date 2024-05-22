Three Indians accused of killing Khalistan separatist Nijjar appear before Canadian court in person, fourth appears via video

Ottawa: Three Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year appeared in person for the first time in a Canadian court on Tuesday with the judge ordering them to have no contact with several people in the community.

Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 appeared in person at the British Columbia Provincial Court in Surrey and Amandeep Singh, 22, appeared via video link, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The British Columbia judge has ordered all four of them to have no contact with several people in the community in their latest court appearance, the report added.

Those appearing in person wore red prison sweatsuits as they entered the courtroom, while Amandeep remains in custody in Ontario where he was facing unrelated weapons before being arrested on May 10 for Nijjar’s killing.