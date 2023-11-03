Three people dead, several missing after heavy rains, flooding in Tuscany

Rome: At least three people have died and several were missing after rivers overflowed due to heavy rains in central Italy, local authorities said on Friday, as Storm Ciaran continued to lash western Europe.

A bridge collapsed near the city of Pistoia, killing two people. Another person died in the town of Rosignano.

"Over 200 millimetres of rain have fallen in three hours," Luigi D'Angelo, who is leading the Civil Protection rescue efforts, told Sky TG24 television.

The governor of Tuscany said there were challenging issues around two large rivers in the area, the Bisenzio, north of Florence, and the Ombrone, in the southern part of the region.