'Time to forget past differences and make America great again': What Donald Trump said in victory speech

<p>Republican candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> is all set to become the 47th President of the United States, and on Wednesday addressed a crowd where he urged Americans to put behind past differences and make America great again. </p><p>Trump clinched the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia and is set to win the others as well. </p><p>He promised voters that nothing would stop him from keeping his word to them, and reinforced that the Republican party has a common core of common sense. Trump's victory comes despite his vaccine skepticism which has worried US experts, and his initial anti-abortion comments, which he changed in the run-up to the elections. </p><p>In his speech, Trump acknowledged that the US is a country that needs help and promised to "fix borders, fix everything".</p><p>During the speech, he also introduced running mate J D Vance, who is now poised to be Vice President, and UFC CEO Dana White, who said it was 'karma' that Trump was set to win. Elon Musk also found mention in the President-elect's speech, who hailed the X owner as a "star who was born". Musk has been very vocal in his support for Trump and is set to secure a governmental position with the Republican poised to enter Oval Office. </p><p>Trump also announced that Republicans have taken control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, which was with the Democrats when Trump had first become President. </p><p>He also recalled the assassination attempt on his life and said that he believed that "God had spared him so he could save America". </p><p>At the time of writing, Trump leads Harris 267-224. </p><p>Harris cancelled a scheduled election night speech which was to take place at her alma mater Howard University in Washington DC even as world leaders began sending congratulatory messages to the man whose stances eventually led to the Capitol riots on Jan 6, 2021. </p>