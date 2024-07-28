Transgender tricked into 'conversion therapy' in Russia made to castrate pig: Report

Over a year after Russia banned gender-reaffirming surgeries, the fate of LGBTQ individuals in the country is turning from bad to worse, especially transgender individuals.

It seems Russian society has its own ways to 'police' queer people over and above government laws. The case of 23-year-old Ada is a shocking peek into how the country's populace, even close relatives, are treating transgender people.

Ada, a young transgender, was identified in a report by BBC that said she was tricked into visiting a "conversion therapy center". She was taken to a center in Novosibirsk by one of her relatives in 2021 after Ada had confronted her family with what she thinks is her true gender - female - as opposed to the male gender assigned to her at birth.

Detailing her traumatic story, Ada said the relative took her to an airport in 2021 where they met a man drove them to the therapy center. However, she said that the car stopped midway after which her relative stepped out. The driver of the car then turned to her demanding she hand over her smart watch and phone as he said, "Now we're going to cure you of your perversion."

“It was only when a parcel of warm clothes arrived two weeks later that I realised that I wasn't just there for a fortnight or a month,” Ada recalled, stating that she was forced to take testosterone, pray and do manual labour, including chopping wood.