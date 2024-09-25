Trudeau set to survive vote of confidence in Canadian parliament

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks set to survive a vote of confidence on Wednesday after his main political rival appeared to fail to muster enough support to end nine years of Liberal Party rule.

Legislators in the House of Commons are due to vote at about 3.30 pm ET (1930 GMT) on a motion by the official opposition Conservative party declaring a lack of confidence in Trudeau's minority Liberal government.

Trudeau, whose popularity has slumped amid unhappiness over rising prices and a housing crisis, became more politically vulnerable this month when the smaller New Democratic Party tore up a 2022 deal to keep him in power until the 2025 election.

The right-of-center Conservatives have a big lead in the opinion polls ahead of an election that must be called by the end of October 2025.

"I am proud of this country - Canadians are proud of this country. We are going to bring home the country we love," Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told the House on Tuesday as he introduced the motion of confidence.