Trump announces Pfizer price cuts as White House presses drugmakers

<p>Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Pfizer will cut the price on all of its prescription drugs sold to the Medicaid insurance program and will introduce all new prescription drugs at a "most favored nation" price.</p><p>The White House is also planning to unveil a direct-to-consumer website for Americans to buy drugs, called TrumpRx, the official added. Pfizer will launch sales of some of its drugs directly to consumers through that website.</p><p>Trump sent letters to 17 leading drug companies in July telling them to slash drug prices to match those paid overseas - a policy the president has called most favored nation pricing. He asked them to respond with binding commitments by September 29.</p>.Trump to announce deal with Pfizer to sell drugs at lower prices: Report.<p>Pfizer is the first company to announce a deal. A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.</p><p>The U.S. has been engaged in one-on-one talks with the companies, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said at a cabinet meeting last month, adding that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was using the threat of tariffs on the industry for additional leverage.</p>