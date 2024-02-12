Trump complains about possible Biden endorsement from Taylor Swift

Extending a weekslong right-wing meltdown over Taylor Swift’s political preferences, former President Donald Trump declared Sunday that it would be “disloyal” for Swift to endorse President Joe Biden for reelection, given that Trump signed legislation that made it easier for artists to collect royalties when their songs are streamed.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, referring to a 2018 bill that passed Congress with near unanimous support from members of both parties. “Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” Trump added.