Trump dressed in holy armour: Andrew Tate hints at conspiracy after shooting

Elsewhere, the brothers are in trouble with Romanian authorities, who have accused the two of exploiting women through an adult content busiiness which prosecutors have alleged is part of a criminal group.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump, Tate also commented that it was guaranteed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'security team would have seen a sniper on the roof.'

Adding fuel to his conspiracy theory about the Trump shooting, Tate continued that 'they WILL try again' and observed that Trump is now 'more powerful than before'.

Notably, Bloomberg reported that Trump's bloodied and defiant image after the shooting has pumped up his base.

Tate speculated that he could get a 'heart attack' signalling at something underhand happening to the Republican Presidential candidate, and ended his message with 'Pray for Trump'.

The incident has evoked sharp criticism from Elon Musk, X owner, who was recently reported to have contributed to Trump's campaign. Musk slammed the coverage of the shooting. Meanwhile, many on social media have commented that now they can openly support Trump even in places like San Francisco, usually considered to be liberal bastions.

Trump, meanwhile, has seemingly walked off the near-assassination attempt and is in Milwaukee to attend the Republican National Convention there, telling The Washington Examiner that he has now re-written the speech and this is a chance to bring the country, and the world together.