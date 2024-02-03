Trump Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis admits relationship, says no misconduct

Washington: The Georgia prosecutor trying Donald Trump for attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat acknowledged having a relationship with another lawyer on the case but rejected an effort by the former US president to have her removed from the case over it, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a court filing said claims that have threatened to upend her office’s historic prosecution had "no merit," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"While the allegations raised in the various motions are salacious and garnered the media attention they were designed to obtain, none provide this Court with any basis upon which to order the relief they seek," Willis said, according to a copy of a filing posted online by US media outlets.

Trump and two co-defendants are seeking to disqualify Willis and dismiss the charges, alleging Willis benefited financially from an "improper, clandestine personal relationship" with Nathan Wade, a lawyer she hired to help lead the investigation.