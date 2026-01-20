Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump, Greenland and history: When the US bought Alaska from Russia in 1867

The idea of the United States expanding its territory by purchasing distant land is not new. One of the most striking examples is the acquisition of Alaska, bought from Russia in 1867.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 10:11 IST
World newsUSRussiaCanadaDonald TrumpNorwayAlaskaWorldGreenlandAmericabilateral agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us