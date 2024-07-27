Trump, honing attacks on Harris, casts her as a far-left threat

West Palm Beach: Former President Donald Trump sharpened his attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, accusing her of wanting to impose left-wing values on the nation, painting her as overly liberal on immigration and abortion and calling her a “bum” in a speech to a gathering of religious conservatives.

Speaking at the Believers Summit, a faith-focused conference hosted by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump invoked the specter of San Francisco — a liberal city long used as shorthand by conservatives eager to denigrate Democrats — as he argued that Harris would, if elected, impose far-left values on the country.

“Kamala Harris will appoint hundreds of extreme far left judges to forcibly impose crazy San Francisco liberal values on Americans nationwide,” Trump told the crowd.

Making his second campaign speech since Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee this week, Trump’s barbs seemed more focused than earlier in the week, when he unleashed a flurry of wide-ranging attacks.

Friday’s speech capped off a remarkably tumultuous week in modern political history, and it reflected how Trump and his campaign have been trying to recalibrate their message after President Joe Biden’s decision Sunday to end his reelection bid.

Biden’s move upended a presidential race that Trump and his team had been anticipating for years. He and his campaign spent considerable time developing sharp attacks on Biden, and at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, much of his speech simply shifted those criticisms to Harris.

But Trump seemed to make a more considered effort Friday to define Harris as further to Biden’s left.

As he spoke to a largely Christian audience, Trump insisted that Harris would “appoint hard-core Marxists” to an expanded Supreme Court in order “to shred our Constitution and all of our religious liberty.”

And he took particular aim at her position on abortion rights, an area that has proved politically difficult for Republicans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Trump, who has taken credit for appointing the three justices who cleared the way for that ruling, insisted Friday that Harris wanted a federal law “for abortion to rip the baby out of the woman in the eighth, ninth month and even after birth,” a brazen falsehood.

No state law permits the killing of babies after birth. While Harris has not called for specific limits on abortion, she supports legislation that would protect the right to abortion nationally and restore the status of abortion under Roe v. Wade.