<p>The United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has decried immigration policy forged under his predecessor, Joe Biden, in the wake of the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record.</p>.<p>Posting on Truth, his social media platform, Trump called the attacker an "Illegal Alien" who should have been deported, blaming what he called lenient policies of Biden for it.</p>.<p>"Being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER," Trump said in post.</p>.<p>An Indian-origin man was brutally murdered at a motel in the US city of Dallas on Wednesday, September 10. The victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamalliah, was attacked and beheaded by an employee of the motel. The Dallas police have identified the accused as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. </p>.<p>US immigration officials confirmed he was previously detained but released in January 2025 after Cuba refused to accept his deportation.</p>.<p>Nagamallaiah's funeral took place on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, attended by close family and friends.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>