Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump picks Gaetz and Hegseth hold grudges against the agencies they would run

Like many of the president-elect's picks, Gaetz, 42, and Hegseth, 44, are Trump loyalists who lack the experience typically expected for such high-level roles.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 11:24 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us