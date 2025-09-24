<p>United Nations: U.S President Donald Trump promised Arab leaders he would not let Israel annex the occupied West Bank, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing six people familiar with the matter.</p><p>Two people described Trump as being firm on the topic during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Politico reported.</p><p>Two others familiar with the matter, Politico reported, said the U.S. team presented a white paper outlining the Trump administration’s plan to end the Gaza war, including the promise against West Bank annexation.</p>.Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City as Trump talks peace.<p>Israel has drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, which has caused major destruction and where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. A global hunger monitor says part of the territory is suffering from famine.</p>