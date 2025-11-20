<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Thursday assailed Democratic lawmakers who told members of US military they must refuse any illegal orders, calling them traitors and saying they should face the death penalty. </p><p>Trump reposted an article about a video released Tuesday by six Democratic lawmakers who served in the military or in the intelligence community.</p><p>"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" the Republican president wrote in a Truth Social post.</p>.Behind Trump defense of Saudi crown prince, a deeper US shift on human rights.<p>"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country," Trump wrote in an earlier post. </p><p>"Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???" </p><p>The Democratic lawmakers include Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Iraq war veteran and Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy veteran, as well as Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan.</p>