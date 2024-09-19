Trump says he will 'probably' meet Zelenskyy next week

Washington: Republican former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who will be in the US next week to address a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russia's war in his country.
"Probably, yes," Trump said in response to a question from a reporter about whether he will meet the Ukrainian leader next week. Trump did not provide further details.
In recent months, some other world leaders who have visited the US for summits and meetings with President Joe Biden have ended up meeting Trump as well. The Republican presidential candidate faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 US election.
Published 18 September 2024, 21:33 IST