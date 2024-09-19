Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says he will 'probably' meet Zelenskyy next week

"Probably, yes," Trump said in response to a question from a reporter about whether he will meet the Ukrainian leader next week. Trump did not provide further details.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 21:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington: Republican former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who will be in the US next week to address a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russia's war in his country.

"Probably, yes," Trump said in response to a question from a reporter about whether he will meet the Ukrainian leader next week. Trump did not provide further details.

In recent months, some other world leaders who have visited the US for summits and meetings with President Joe Biden have ended up meeting Trump as well. The Republican presidential candidate faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 US election.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2024, 21:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT