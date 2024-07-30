Trump says Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comments reflect love of family

Trump said in an interview on Fox News he did not place a higher value on people with families.

"You know, you don't meet the right person, or you don't meet any person. But you're just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that's in a family situation," Trump said.

Harris has two stepchildren with her husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff. Emhoff's ex-wife has called such attacks "baseless" and described Harris as a "loving, nurturing, fiercely protective" co-parent.

Trump said Vance, who had a tough upbringing in Ohio and was largely raised by his grandmother, was simply trying to show how much he values family life.

"He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don't think there's anything wrong in saying that," Trump said.

In the Fox interview, Trump also did little to clear up questions over whether he will participate in a Sept 10 debate with Harris. The event had been previously scheduled against Biden.

"I'll probably end up debating," Trump said. "But I can also make a case for not doing it."