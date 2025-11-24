Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump seizes control of Republicans' 2026 election strategy with his presidency on the line

For a serving president, Trump is unusually engaged in midterm strategy
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 13:30 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us