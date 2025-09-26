Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump signs order declaring TikTok sale plan meets US requirements

The new US company will be valued at around $14 billion, Vice President JD Vance said.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 01:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 01:16 IST
World newsDonald TrumpTikTok

Follow us on :

Follow Us