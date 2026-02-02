<p>Copenhagen: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greenland">Greenland</a>'s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned on Monday that while US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has ruled out military force, Washington still fundamentally seeks to control the Arctic island.</p><p>The president intensified calls for US control over Greenland at the beginning of the year, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China, which threatened to fracture the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nato">NATO</a> alliance.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | India lowers import barriers, custom duty to counter Trump’s tariffs.<p>Trump has since backed away from threats of force and said he secured total US access to Greenland in a NATO deal, though details remain unclear.</p><p>"The view upon Greenland and the population has not changed: Greenland is to be tied to the US and governed from there," Nielsen said in a speech to parliament, speaking via a translator.</p><p>Nielsen said the US continues seeking "paths to ownership and control over Greenland".</p>