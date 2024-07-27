Trump tells Christians they won't have to vote after this election

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told Christians on Friday that if they vote for him this November, "in four years, you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good, you're not gonna have to vote."

It was not clear what the former president meant by his remarks, in an election campaign where his Democratic opponents accuse him of being a threat to democracy, and after his attempt to overturn his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden, an effort that led to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of his comments.