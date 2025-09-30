<p>U.S. President Donald Trump will announce an agreement with Pfizer on Tuesday to voluntarily sell the company's medications through Medicaid at lower prices, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources.</p><p>The Trump administration has been pressing drugmakers to align domestic prices with the lowest levels paid by comparable high-income countries under the "most-favored-nation" policy.</p>.Donald Trump sets 10% tariff on lumber imports, 25% on cabinets and furniture.<p>Trump sent letters to 17 drugmakers, including Pfizer, in July outlining how they should cut prices to match those paid overseas.</p><p>The White House and Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.</p>