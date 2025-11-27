Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump urged Japan PM to avoid escalation in China dispute

That drew a furious response from Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan, and a demand for Takaichi to retract her remarks - which has not been forthcoming.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 02:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 02:07 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaJapanDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us