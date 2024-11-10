Home
Trump wins Arizona, defeats Harris in all 7 battleground states

The victory in Arizona took Trump's electoral college tally to 312 against 226 of Vice President Harris. Arizona holds 11 electoral college votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 03:23 IST

