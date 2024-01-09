Trump’s arguments for immunity not as hopeless as some claim

It seems reasonable to believe that many of them do not and are better described as the acts of a candidate seeking reelection. But some of these acts might qualify.

The complication from the impeachment clauses

Yet, the argument for absolute criminal immunity faced a preliminary hurdle: Article 1, Section 3, of the US Constitution states that while “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office … the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law”.