Trump’s bloodied, defiant image after shooting pumps up his base

His supporters, many of whom viewed him as a movement figure and martyr long before the violence on Saturday, seized on the photos as a metaphor for the former president’s resiliency.

A bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear, Trump said. The shooter is dead, as is a bystander, according to the Butler County district attorney.

Several vice presidential hopefuls and senators voiced their support and shared images from the scene, while billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on X that said: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

David Urban, an informal Trump adviser and lobbyist who helped to run his operation in Pennsylvania in 2016, said he expects the shooting to unify Americans behind Trump.

“Donald Trump is a fighter,” Urban said. “That photo will be iconic.”