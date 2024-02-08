JOIN US
world

Turkey detains 147 people over suspected Islamic State ties

Last Updated 08 February 2024, 08:03 IST

Istanbul: Turkish authorities have detained 147 people suspected of having ties to militant group Islamic State in operations across 33 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

The 'Operation Heroes-49', was carried out simultaneously across the country, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Last month, one Turkish citizen was killed by two Islamic State gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul. Turkish police captured the suspected perpetrators of the attack.

(Published 08 February 2024, 08:03 IST)
