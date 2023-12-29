JOIN US
Homeworld

Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks: Minister

Yerlikaya said that the suspects captured in "Operation Heroes-37" were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 10:45 IST

Istanbul: Turkish authorities have detained 29 people suspected of having ties to militant group Islamic State in operations across nine provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

Suspects captured in "Operation Heroes-37" on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State and Kurdish militants in recent weeks, after Kurdish militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on October 1.

(Published 29 December 2023, 10:45 IST)
