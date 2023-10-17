Turkey discusses with Hamas the release of civilian hostages: Foreign ministry source

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held a call with Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a ministry source said, adding the two discussed the release of civilian prisoners held by the group.

Last week, a senior Turkish official had said Ankara was in talks with Hamas on the release of the prisoners. Monday's call marks the first official announcement of contact between Ankara and Hamas, whose members Turkey has hosted for years.

The source said Fidan and Haniyeh had discussed the latest developments in the conflict, as well as "the possibilities of releasing civilians" taken from Israel, but did not provide further information.

Turkey has backed Palestinians in the past, while supporting a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict with Israel. It has offered to mediate the conflict and sent humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is stuck in Egypt as borders remained closed.

Turkey has also been working to mend long-strained ties with Israel. Unlike the United States and European Union, Ankara does not view Hamas as a terrorist organisation.