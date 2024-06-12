Turkey is anchored in the West despite split on Gaza, US envoy says

The latest divergence is over the Gaza war, for which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has sharply criticised what he calls Israeli war crimes and US support for the operation against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The US envoy said that while Erdogan's planned visit with Biden at the White House last month was cancelled due to scheduling problems, it also happened at a time that the situation in Gaza cast a "tough political backdrop".

"Obviously there's going to be differences with the Gaza situation, that's a tough one," he said.

But Flake added that Ankara's close ties with Hamas political leaders provided a valuable conduit during the conflict and in ceasefire talks, and that Washington sometimes asks it to deliver messages to them.

A North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders meeting in Washington next month presents an opportunity for a Biden-Erdogan meeting given "there's some desire on both sides," he said.

Russian-Turkish ties

In his 2-1/2 years in Turkey, Flake sought to use his ties with US Congress to overcome some members' concerns over Turkey's commitment to the West and over Erdogan's record on human rights.

The sale of F-16 jets and modernisation kits to Turkey— just after the endorsement of Sweden's NATO bid - shows growing trust between the sides, Flake said, and helped "unlock" cooperation in manufacturing and other direct investments.