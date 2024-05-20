Home
Turkey says helicopter carrying Iran's Raisi did not emit any signal

Uraloglu told reporters that since Iran fell within Turkey's area of responsibility for emergency response, authorities had checked for a signal from the helicopter upon hearing news that it had crashed.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 14:06 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 14:06 IST

Comments

Ankara: The helicopter that crashed while carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday did not have its signal system turned on or did not possess such a system, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Monday.

Uraloglu told reporters that since Iran fell within Turkey's area of responsibility for emergency response, authorities had checked for a signal from the helicopter upon hearing news that it had crashed.

"But unfortunately, (we think) most likely the signal system was turned off or that the helicopter did not have that signal system, because those signals would definitely see those signals, but they didn't (show this time)," he said.

Published 20 May 2024, 14:06 IST
