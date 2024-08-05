Turkey to meet Instagram officials after access ban, minister says

"We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services.”

Turkey's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday criticised Instagram for alleged "censorship, pure and simple," over what he called its decision to bar condolence posts for Haniyeh after his killing in Iran's capital Tehran on July 31.

Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out the strike that killed Haniyeh hours after he attended the inauguration of Iran's new president. Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Turkey ranks fifth in the world in terms of Instagram usage, with more than 57 million users, following India, the US, Brazil and Indonesia, according to data platform Statista.

Thousands of people on X protested the access ban, with Turkish hashtags that translate as "accessban, bringinstagramback, ecommercehalted" on the top trending list in Turkey since the ban.

Among those unhappy with the ban was 34-year-old Basak, who runs a handmade jewelry design account on Instagram with more than 30,000 followers, saying it had disrupted her business.

"Some of my customers contacted me by accessing Instagram through VPN and other social media platforms, but my chance of accessing new people and potential customers stopped immediately," she said.

"My sales dropped. If this (access ban) continues, it is not possible for me to get by, as I cannot reach a wider audience."

Internet monitor NetBlocks estimates the Instagram access ban cost some $11.5 million daily to the Turkish economy.

Turkish e-commerce businesses association ETID estimates that Turkish businesses generate some 900 million lira ($27 million) in revenue from Instagram daily, vice chairman Emre Ekmekci said.

If the ban continues, there will be a gradual shift in both sellers and users to other platforms, he said.

"We are hopeful the meeting will be positive and the parties will be able to find a solution. This is not just a political issue, there is also a commercial impact."