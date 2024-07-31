Home
Turkey's Erdogan condemns assassination of Hamas chief

'This assassination is a vileness that aims to disrupt the Palestinian cause, Gaza's noble resistance and our Palestinian siblings' rightful struggle, to break the will of Palestinians, and to intimidate them', he said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 10:50 IST

Ankara: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination of Palestinian militant group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and said the killing would not break Palestinians' will.

"This assassination is a vileness that aims to disrupt the Palestinian cause, Gaza's noble resistance and our Palestinian siblings' rightful struggle, to break the will of Palestinians, and to intimidate them," Erdogan said on social media platform X. "However, just as until today, the Zionist barbarism will not reach its goals," he further expressed.

Published 31 July 2024, 10:50 IST
World newsIranTurkeyHamasAssasination

