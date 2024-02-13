Two Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire in first major incident since talks began

Tbilisi: Armenia said on Tuesday that two of its soldiers had been killed by Azerbaijani fire along the heavily militarised border, the first fatal incident since the two sides began negotiating a deal to end more than 30 years of intermittent war last year.

Armenia's Defence Ministry said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app that two of its soldiers had been killed and several more wounded at a combat post near the southern Armenian village of Nerkin Hand.