<p>New York: Two Indians, living illegally in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>, have been arrested by federal authorities for smuggling more than 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck.</p><p>Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Jasveer Singh, 30, were arrested by local authorities in Putnam County, Indiana on January 4 for narcotics trafficking.</p><p>The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said this week that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged arrest detainers for them.</p><p>The agency noted that the two men, who entered the US illegally, were arrested for smuggling more than 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck in Putnam County, Indiana.</p>.US federal agents shot two people in Portland, police say.<p>Both individuals were given commercial drivers licenses issued by the state of California.</p><p>“With a lethal dose of cocaine being as little as 1.2 grams, that is enough to kill more than 113,000 Americans,” the DHS said in a statement.</p><p>Gurpreet Singh had illegally entered the US on March 11, 2023 near Lukeville, Arizona and was released into the country under the Biden administration.</p><p>He freely admitted to law enforcement that he was a citizen of India and illegally in the US, the DHS said.</p><p>Jasveer Singh illegally entered the US on March 21, 2017 near Otay Mesa, California. He was arrested on December 5 last year for receiving stolen property in San Bernardino, California.</p><p>ICE had lodged an arrest detainer. However, the detainer was not honoured and he was released, the statement said criticising the policies of the California Governor Gavin Newsom.</p><p>"Thanks to Newsom’s reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial drivers licenses by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.</p><p>McLaughlin said Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honour an arrest detainer on one of these individuals in December.</p><p>“Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. ICE law enforcement lodged arrest detainers to ensure these drug traffickers are not allowed back into American communities,” she said.</p>