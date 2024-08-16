Two killed, 12 injured in Russian bomb attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Kyiv: Russian guided bomb attacks on Thursday killed at least two people and injured 12 more in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, local authorities said.

The strike hit a civilian enterprise in Kupiansk district, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

A warehouse caught fire as a result of the strike, the regional prosecutors said on Telegram, adding that six employees were injured.

Six more people, including a 12-year-old child, were wounded in the Zolochiv village when Russian forces dropped two bombs, the regional police said on Telegram.