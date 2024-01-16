Two men jailed for penis, leg amputations of leader of 'body modification' ring

London: Two men were jailed in a London court on Monday for helping the owner of an extreme body modification video website to have his penis and a leg removed.

Marius Gustavson willingly had his penis cut off at his London home in 2017 and uploaded the footage to his pay-per-view "Eunuch Maker" website. The 46-year-old also had his left leg amputated after deliberately submerging his leg in dry ice in 2019.

Damien Byrnes, 36, pleaded guilty in April to causing grievous bodily harm by cutting off Gustavson's penis. Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 23, pleaded guilty in May to causing grievous bodily harm by helping Gustavson freeze his leg so an amputation was necessary.

Judge Mark Lucraft on Monday sentenced Byrnes to five years in jail and Crimi-Appleby to three years and eight months, describing their actions as "abhorrent".

Gustavson himself pleaded guilty in October to offences including conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm and he will be sentenced in March.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry told the Old Bailey Gustavson was the "mastermind of a lucrative extreme body modification enterprise" and removed several people's penis or testicles.