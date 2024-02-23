Two wars are poisoning the political debate everywhere

But at its root was a bitter fight within Keir Starmer’s Labour Party over how to square its strong support among British Muslims with a push to shed accusations of antisemitism. Tipping its hand one way or another would risk upsetting voters and squandering its poll lead with elections looming.

The seeds for today’s dysfunction were planted years ago. Russia was ejected from the G-8 back in 2014 after Putin annexed Crimea. But the US and its fellow G-7 allies were slow to realize that the world didn’t necessarily share their desire to make a pariah out of Moscow.

The wake-up call came when just half the G-20 members chose to sanction Russia after Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The subsequent expansion of the BRICS grouping from its core of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was another signal of the growing challenge to the western order. Many nations, especially in Asia and Africa, are unhappy at being caught between the US and China’s superpower rivalry.

Even in US allies and across America itself, opinion is deeply divided over arming Ukraine and whether and how to rein in Israel.

The result, as seen in London and Rio, is stasis.

Ill-Equipped

Two years in, there is no foreseeable end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, with some bracing for Putin to expand his aggression to perhaps take on NATO.

The Israel-Hamas war is rippling out with all kinds of unintended consequences. Yemen-based Houthi militants are attacking cargo ships and disrupting global trade, prompting the US and its allies to send warships to the Red Sea. Groups backed by Iran have entered the regional chaos as they claim to be defending the rights of Palestinians.

In Europe, Russia’s aggression raises existential questions about security and the future role of the US, while governments are faced with raising defense spending at a time when economies are weak and voters hurting.

In its 25-year history, the G-20 operated primarily as a vehicle of economic collaboration. It’s ill-suited to provide answers to the current world’s predicaments.

The United Nations is a busted flush in Israel’s eyes, and the UN Security Council is in any case deadlocked. Brazil is calling for its reform.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira struck a note that most can probably agree upon: “Multilateral institutions are unequipped to handle global tensions,” he said in Rio.