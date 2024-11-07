Home
Typhoon Yinxing approaches the Philippines as a Category 4 storm

Typhoon Yinxing was forecast to make landfall and cross a region that includes the Babuyan Islands and the northern tip of Luzon, the country's most populous island, by Friday morning.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 09:43 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 09:43 IST
