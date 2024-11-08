Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Typhoon Yinxing hits Philippines as a powerful storm

The storm was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane early Friday, according to meteorologists, with sustained winds of 115 mph.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 03:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 03:41 IST
World newsPhilippinesTyphoon

Follow us on :

Follow Us